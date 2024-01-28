Video 28.01.2024

John Diva: Back in the Days

Mit seinen Rockets of Love hat John Diva das aktuelle Album am Start und davon mit 'Back in the Days' auch eine aktuelle Single mit Video.

Ihre Meinung dazu? Schreiben Sie hier!

#John Diva #Video #Album #Single







Auch interessant!

John Diva & The Rockets of Love: The Limit is the Sky

Ein neues Album im Zeichen der Liebe startet noch diese Woche und direkt am Gipfel gibt es auch noch ein ...



Red Ribbon Cotillion mit Elizabeth Hurley & Roberto Cavalli

Unter dem Motto 'Das gibt's nur einmal, das kommt nie wieder' entsteht im Rahmen der Life Ball-Nacht am 1...



America's Sweethearts

Catherine Zeta-Jones, John Cusack, Billy Crystal und Julia Roberts überspielen die holprige Regie von Joe...



