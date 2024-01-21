  heavy.at   25.1.2024 13:49    |    Benutzerkonto
Video  21.01.2024

Dragonforce: Astro Warrior Anthem

Mitte März liefert Dragonforce mehr nach, das vorliegende Video darf aber jetzt schon darauf einstimmen. Und das gleich in 7 Minuten mit kurzweiliger Überlänge.

Ihre Meinung dazu? Schreiben Sie hier!

#Dragonforce #Video #Album



Auch interessant!
Dragonforce: Doomsday Party
Dragonforce ist nicht nur mit Amaranthe in Europa auf Tour, sondern auch in diesem Musikprojekt zusammen ...

Vandor - Fate of Eltoria
Klassisch geht es mit dem nächsten Video-Tipp zu, der von Vandor eingetroffen ist. Wir denken dabei an Dr...

Dragonforce - The Game
Ein ganz frisches Video erreicht uns von Dragonforce. Matt Heafy von Trivium ist hier mit an Bord, wenn d...

WASP on Tour
Die Neon God Tour bringt W.A.S.P gleich vier mal nach Österreich. Zwei mal davon mit Dragonforce und Dyec...

Valley of the Damned
So (siehe Überschrift) nennt sich das Erstlingswerk von Dragonforce, das sich nicht hinter Stratovarius o...

Veröffentlichungen:
  ASP
  Dragonforce
  Tool
  Warrior
  WE
