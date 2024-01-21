Video 21.01.2024

Dragonforce: Astro Warrior Anthem

Mitte März liefert Dragonforce mehr nach, das vorliegende Video darf aber jetzt schon darauf einstimmen. Und das gleich in 7 Minuten mit kurzweiliger Überlänge.

Ihre Meinung dazu? Schreiben Sie hier!

#Dragonforce #Video #Album







