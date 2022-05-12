  heavy.at   16.5.2022 11:55    |    Benutzerkonto
Video  12.05.2022

Visions of Atlantis - Master the Hurricane

Mit einem neuen Video direkt vom Piratenschiff melden sich VoA bombastisch wieder zu Wort. Bombastisch schön dürfte auch das Album 'Pirates' sein, das morgen am Start ist.



Visions of Atlantis Album

Ihre Meinung dazu? Schreiben Sie hier!

#Visions of Atlantis #VoA #Album #Single #Video



Visions of Atlantis - Release my Symphony (live)
Wunderschöner Mitschnitt eines opulenten Live-Auftritts von VoA. Nicht nur für die Ohren ein Genuß!...

Visions of Atlantis - Nothing lasts forever
VoA ist bald mit dem neuen Album am Start und liefert schon einen Eindruck vorab mit dem Video....

The Deep and the Dark - Visions of Atlantis
Clementine und wieder Clementine. Einen besseren Griff hätte VoA nicht machen können, der Einsatz bei Exi...

Visions of Atlantis - Return to Lemuria
Erst im Februar 2018 kommt das neue Album 'The deep and the dark', doch schon heute präsentieren Visions ...

Visions of Atlantis: Delta
Symphonic Metal aus Österreich - das klingt mittlerweile schon fast so gut wie der Hinweis auf entspreche...

Visions of Atlantis - New Dawn
Das neue Album Delta ist da und ein Video zur Single 'New Dawn' genauso. Ein sehenswertes Video noch dazu...

Visions of Atlantis - Cast Away
Nach Edenbridge stürmen die zweiten Gothic-Alpenrepublik-Rocker über die Grenzen und in die Richtung, die...

